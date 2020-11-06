Frances SandersArcadia - Frances Elouise Sanders was born to Christopher Columbus and Mattie Mae Sanders on August 23, 1928 in Arcadia, Louisiana. She graduated from Athens High School in 1945 as the class salutatorian, going on to graduate from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches in 1958, with a Master's Degree in Education.Sanders is a retired teacher with 33 years of experience teaching at Doyline High School. She belonged to Purple Jackets, Kappa Delta Pi, Phi Alpha Theta and the Wesley Foundation. She was a member of the Webster Parish Louisiana Education Association, serving as president for 2 years. She was also a member of the LA Retired Teacher's Association, where she served several terms as president and treasurer. Sanders was granted the Distinguished Educator Award from NSU. She has been a member of Mt. Mariah UMC for 80 plus years. She has been a member of United Methodist Women, serving as state president as well as president of the Ruston District UMW.Sanders has the following nieces and nephews who love and cherish her; Shirley Payne, Vickie Shaffer, Sandra Melder, Bonnie Stephenson (Mike), Sherri Hogan (Kirk), David Sanders (Beverly), Chris Sanders (Jean), Jeannie Williams (Jim), and Barbara Sanders. There are many great nieces and nephews who love her.A special thanks to her sitters; Shirley Gipson, Cynthia Malone, Maxine Prejean, Carol Prothro, Mary Ann Daniels, Dotty Wright. The family would also like to thank Dr. Salmon, Claiborne Medical, LSU Medical Center, Pafford EMS, Willow Ridge Nursing and Rehab, and Premier Hospice.Honoring Sanders as pallbearers will be Clay Bond, Justin Cole, Paul Cook, Clay Johnson, Lee Locke, and Elisha Payne.