Frances Seabaugh Parker
Shreveport - A graveside service will be held for Frances Seabaugh Parker on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with family and friends. Officiating will be Reverend Greg Davis.
Frances passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born July 6, 1924 in Benton, Louisiana to Roy & Eula Dale Wood Seabaugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John William Parker. She is survived by her son, Bill Parker, and wife, Joni; grandchildren, Dawson and Travis and wife, Kelly and great- grandchildren, Sydney and Garet.
Frances was a Registered Nurse, graduating from the Highland School of Nursing, and worked in the Highland Operating Room. Her passions were family and volunteerism. In 1984, she and John started the Highland Hospital Auxiliary and ran the program for 30 years. If you needed a friend, then you needed Frances.
Mom will truly be missed.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 23, 2019