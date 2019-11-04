Services
Francine G. Smith


1927 - 2019
Francine G. Smith Obituary
Francine G. Smith

Bossier - Francine G. Smith, 92, of Bossier City, LA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Francine was born in Ivan, LA on August 6, 1927. She graduated from Benton High School and Norton Business College. On December 3, 1946, she married Charles Emmett Smith. Francine retired from Bossier Rural Electric Co-op in 1991. She was a member of Airline Baptist Church and had a passion for Jesus Christ.

Francine was survived by her son, George C. Smith; daughter, Rebecca Smith Terry; grandchildren, Brad Smith, Paula Springer, Scott Mise, and Amy Wiley; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, George Neal Grammer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hill Crest Funeral Home with Pastor Harrell Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hill Crest Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Airline Baptist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
