|
|
Francis Marion Kelly
Shreveport - Francis passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born to Tom Tid and Daisy Fitzgerald Kelly on March 13, 1930, in Bernice, LA passed away on March 27, 2020. He moved to Ruston with his family while a young child. Francis graduated from Ruston High School, Class of 1947, and he earned a B.S. degree in Forestry from Louisiana Tech in 1951. After serving in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division for two years, he went to work for International Paper Company until his retirement as a Regional Manager after 33 years of service. With his family, he lived in many towns including Rison, AR; Coushatta, LA; Springhill, LA; Minden, LA; Moss Point, MS; Natchez, MS; and Shreveport, LA where he retired.
Francis enjoyed his 35 years of retirement by playing golf, fishing, hunting and working on home projects. His biggest passion, however, was the quality time he was able to spend through the years with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never wasted an opportunity to fellowship with his family and cherished those moments more than anything else he did. Through the years, he was an active member in the various churches he attended, and Ellerbe United Methodist Church was the last church where he worshiped and served for as long as he was able.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Marie Hamner and husband, Lory, Doris Dann and husband, Charles and Charlotte Henegan and husband, Dickie; his sister-in-law, Martha Davis; and his brother-in-law, Lauren Davis.
Francis is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Davis Kelly; his four children, Susan Schirmer and husband, Gerald, Steve Kelly and wife, Ann (Cissy), David F. Kelly and wife, Paula, and Ann Frye and husband, Steve. "Paw-Paw" had nine grandchildren: Elizabeth Ann Kelly Fourrier and Nathan, Lee Kelly, Patricia Kennedy and Steven, Justin Kelly and Meredith, Melissa Schirmer Bevil and Rev. Jonathan, Dr. Jeremy Schirmer and Elizabeth, Leslie Ann Kelly, Bradley Marshall and Caroline Marshall. He also is survived by sister, Tommie Goodwin of Dallas, TX; and one sister-in-law, Flo Miskelley of Ruston, LA. He also had seventeen great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled and announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Francis' name to or Ellerbe Road United Methodist Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020