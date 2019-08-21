|
|
Francis Stokes Randall
Dallas, TX - 1931-2019
Francis Stokes Randall 88, died on Aug. 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness and pneumonia. Francis was born on June 26, 1931 in Shreveport, La. For full obituary please visit http://obituaries.localcremationandfunerals.com/o/randall/44246/
Memorial service open to friends and family and will be held on Thursday August 22 at 12:30 in the Caldwell room at University Park Methodist Church, 4024 Caruth Blvd, Dallas TX 75225.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to https://www.shatterproof.org/
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 21, 2019