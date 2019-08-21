Services
Local Cremation and Funerals - Dallas
8499 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75231
214-343-4040
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Caldwell room at University Park Methodist Church
4024 Caruth Blvd
Dallas, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Stokes Randall


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Stokes Randall Obituary
Francis Stokes Randall

Dallas, TX - 1931-2019

Francis Stokes Randall 88, died on Aug. 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness and pneumonia. Francis was born on June 26, 1931 in Shreveport, La. For full obituary please visit http://obituaries.localcremationandfunerals.com/o/randall/44246/

Memorial service open to friends and family and will be held on Thursday August 22 at 12:30 in the Caldwell room at University Park Methodist Church, 4024 Caruth Blvd, Dallas TX 75225.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to https://www.shatterproof.org/
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now