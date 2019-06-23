Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Haughton Cemetery
Highway 157
Haughton, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Jeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Valery Jeter


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Francis Valery Jeter Obituary
Francis Valery Jeter

Bossier City - Francis Valery Jeter passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Francis was born on July 25, 1935 to the late Edward Ellis and Lily May Eaves Jeter.

A native of Forest Hill, Louisiana, Francis was a graduate of Forest Hill High School. Francis joined the United States Air Force in 1955, receiving an honorable discharge in December of 1962. Francis was issued the Good Conduct Medal as well as the Air Force Longevity Service Award during his service.

Francis retired from Jack Cooper Auto Transports after twenty-seven years of dedicated service. Francis was a member of Teamsters, Local Number 568 as well as the Masonic Lodge Local #146 in Coushatta, Louisiana.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Ellis and Lily May Eaves Jeter; spouse, Johnye Sue Jeter; daughter, Cynthia Ann Jeter; sister, Charline Jeter-Fairchild and brothers, Tommy and Eddie Jeter.

He is survived by sons, Robert E. Jeter of Lake Charles, LA and Gary L. Jeter and wife Sheri of Frierson, LA; daughter, Sharon Jeter-Youngblood of Texarkana, TX; brother, Willard Marion Jeter of Groves, TX and seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, located at 2201 Airline Drive in Bossier City, LA. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. with graveside services to follow at noon at Haughton Cemetery, located on Highway 157 in Haughton, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now