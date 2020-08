Frank A. JonesShreveport - Frank A. Jones was born March 24, 1935 to Asa and Oma Jones in Hornbeck, LA. He went to be with his Lord August 23, 2020 at his home.Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jena Jones , a son, Edward Jones and wife Karon, a daughter, Juliana Clifton and husband Shayne, grandchildren , Caitlyn Jones, Marissa Jones, Celeste Clifton, Mariana Clifton and Andrew Clifton, a brother, Kenneth Jones, other relatives and many friends.A service celebrating the life of Frank A. Jones will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020. 11:00 AM at Kings Temple United Pentecostal Church, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Damon Magee. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery.A complete obituary can be seen at centuriesmemorialfh.com