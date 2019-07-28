Services
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
318-631-0203
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Pastor Frank Daniels Jr.


1947 - 2019
Pastor Frank Daniels Jr. Obituary
Pastor Frank Daniels, Jr.

Shreveport - Pastor Frank Daniels, Jr. was born to the union of Frank Daniels, Sr. and Athalene Brooks Daniels Williams on January 25, 1947 in Shreveport, Louisiana and departed this life July 24, 2019. A man of God, he was humble, unique and caring. "Frank, Jr." was married to Delores Moore Daniels on January 27, 1968 and to this union, two sons were born who preceded him in death (Anthony Reese Daniels and William Douglas Daniels). He also devoted his life to God by serving 37 years as pastor of the Galilee Baptist Church #2 in Hallsville, Texas.

Frank, Jr. also leaves to cherish his memory the loves of his life-grandchildren Briyonna B. Daniels and Anthony D'William Daniels; daughters-in-law Shulonda Henderson Daniels and Patricia Daniels; sister-in-law Gloria Dean Finister; niece Paesha Finister Wright (Reginald); great-niece, Reggi Mackenzi Wright; brother-in-law William M. Moore, Jr. (Andrea); nieces Taletha Moore and Euodia Moore; Galilee Baptist Church #2 (Hallsville, TX) family; and the St. Rest Baptist Church (Shreveport, LA) family.

Services on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 AM at Winnfield Funeral Home

Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Shreveport, LA and interment at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 28, 2019
