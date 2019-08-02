|
|
Frank Edwin McGuire
Shreveport, LA - Frank Edwin McGuire, a spry, active 90-year old, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home of 65 years, under the care of beloved family members. Frank was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and dear friend to everyone who knew him.
Frank, born in Bienville Parish to parents Sallie and Francis McGuire, moved to Shreveport as an adult, soon marrying Billie Mabry McGuire, who was to be his wife for 43 years until her death. After serving in the Army, Frank returned to Shreveport working for Bell South for 35 years before retiring to care for his wife.
Frank was very active throughout his life, winning an award for his activism in the Girl Scouts of America, helping renovate a building for the girls to meet in, building camp fires, and driving the Girl Scouts everywhere. He was active in church throughout the years, spending his last 51 years at Central Christian Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, elder, deacon, and was a genuinely good guy. Frank cared for older adults in the community, bringing meals and taking them for medical appointments.
Frank was devoted to his family, including daughters, Flo Woods and her husband Glenn, Esther Sachse and her husband Victor; grandchildren, Brandon and Elizabeth Woods, Leslie and Luke Stice, Kevin and Stephanie Woods, Rachal and Philip Wade, Erich Sachse, and Laura Sachse; and great-grandchildren, Brady, Henry, Oliver, Noah, Eli, Avery, Finley, Adaline, and Logan. He was a special brother to remaining siblings Richard McGuire, Patsy McGuire, Juanita Wade, Betty Mabry, Barbara Oglesby, Bill and Linda Kincaid. His family mourns his passing.
The family would like to thank special caregivers at Preferred Care at Home, especially Rosa and Cassandra.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Christian Church, 2010 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, or the charity of donor's choice.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Central Christian Church, with Brother Tony Nations officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Pallbearers will be Alton McGuire, Philip Wade, Luke Stice, Kevin Woods, Percy Richard, and Victor Sachse. Honorary pallbearers will be Al Ryan.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 2, 2019