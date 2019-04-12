Services
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
Frank Elkins Jr. Obituary
Frank Elkins Jr.

Hammond - Frank Arthur Elkins Jr., age 71 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence due to complications with his almost 15-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born on July 25, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas, to USAF Capt. Frank Elkins and June Hudson Elkins.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lee Love Elkins; his two children, Elizabeth Elkins Bailey (Darrell Bailey), and Richard Tucker Elkins (Jessica Ferguson Elkins); his grandchildren, Connor, Clein, Austin, and Presley; siblings, Julie Dear (Craig), John Gregory Elkins, both of Woodbury, NJ and James Michael Elkins of Alexandria, LA, and nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Arthur Elkins Sr. and June Hudson Elkins.

Because Frank's father was in the Air Force, they moved around quite a bit. They lived in Texas, the Philippines, Japan, Mississippi and Louisiana. His high school education included Columbus High School in Columbus, Ms., and Bossier High School in Bossier City, LA. He was proud to be a varsity letterman in basketball and baseball. He also attended Northwestern Louisiana State in Natchitoches.

Frank worked in Transportation Management for the Canadian National Railroad, formerly the Illinois Central Railroad for almost 45 years. While with the railroad, he has lived in various locations including Shreveport, La.; Effingham, IL, Kenner, LA, McComb, MS and ended his career in Hammond, LA. Frank was very social and loved talking about trains. He also loved sports, especially tennis and golf, reading, playing cards, but he especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

A memorial visitation for Frank will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Memorial Service Celebrating Frank's Life will immediately follow visitation at 4:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bizette and his Oschner team as well as UAMS in Little Rock for all they did during Frank's almost 15-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

The family wishes all memorial contributions be made to www.donate.lls.org.

Frank's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 12, 2019
