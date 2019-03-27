Frank Ira Burton



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Frank Ira Burton, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at North Highlands United Methodist Church, 835 Poleman Rd. Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Caraway. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Wells Chapel Cemetery in Linden, TX. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Marshall Street.



Frank was born on September 14, 1933 in Millville, New Jersey and passed away March 24, 2019. After completing high school, Frank served in the New Jersey National Guard and then proudly served three years in the United States Marine Corps. Through a friendship of a fellow Marine who was from Louisiana, he came to Northwestern State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1963. His first job was with Rockwell International, which took him and his family to Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas and back to Louisiana.



Frank was a faithful Christian who served the Lord by his witness to those in Cursillo and Kairos Prison Ministry for many years. He was a long time member of North Highlands United Methodist Church where he served in numerous positions of leadership. Two of Frank's loves were the United States Marine Corps and baseball.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Granville and Lillian Burton, sister and brother-in-law, Alda Joane and Frank McDaniels, his precious son Patrick Burton, along with many family members.



He is survived by his wife of 57 ½ years, Martha Lee Burton; son, Steven Burton; daughter, Jennifer Holloway and husband, Chris and grandchildren, Madelise, Baylor and Emersyn Holloway. He is also survived a host of nieces and nephews.



He would want his Cursillo and Kairos brothers and sisters in Christ, as well as the special North Highlands United Methodist Church family to be included in this community of those he treasured and loved so very much.



Frank will be dearly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, church family, and all who knew him.



The family suggests memorials may be made to a .