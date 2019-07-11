Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill United Methodist Church
Springhill, LA
Frank M. Kirkley


1920 - 2019
Magnolia, AR/Springhill, LA - F.M. Kirkley, surrounded by his children, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. He was 99 years young. His was truly a life well lived.

He was born Frank Malcolm Kirkley to Frank and Lillie Kirkley in Evergreen, LA, on March 14, 1920.

On June 30, 1945, F.M. married Ruth Merritt. They had three children: Randy Kirkley (Brenda) of Camden, AR, Suzonne Evans (David) of Mansfield, TX, and Ginger McConnell (Cecil) of Magnolia, AR.

F.M. is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Ruth Merritt Kirkley, his great granddaughter, Maddie Kirkley, and his siblings, Jack Kirkley, Roma Kirkley Martin, and Rosamond Kirkley Ford.

F.M.'s friends and family will be celebrating his life with a visitation on Friday, July 12th, from 5-7pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA; a graveside service on Saturday, July 13th, 10am at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery; and a memorial service on Saturday, July 13th at 2pm in the Springhill United Methodist Church, Springhill, LA. Memorials may be made in F.M.'s memory to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Auxiliary or the Stewpot Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Magnolia, AR.

Published in Shreveport Times on July 11, 2019
