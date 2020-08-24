1/1
Frank Moran Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Frank Moran, Jr.

Shreveport - Frank Moran, Jr., 86, passed from this life to his Heavenly home on August 21, 2020. Visitation and recitation of the Rosary will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1558 Buena Vista St, Shreveport. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am at the church, with Fr. John Bosco as the Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 2300 Texas Avenue, Shreveport.

Mr. Moran was born on October 14, 1933, in Melrose, LA. He was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Edward Knaebel Council #144 for nearly 60 years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Shreveport; daughter, Patty Cason and son-in-law, Craig Cason, of Sugar Land, TX; daughter, Carletta Haddix Stewart, of Austin, TX; God-daughter and niece, Felecia Cooksey, of Mansfield, TX; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be members of the Knights of Peter Claver Edward Knaebel Council #144.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Staff at Savannah Grand Memory Care, Bossier City, and Passages Hospice, for the attentive care that they provided.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved