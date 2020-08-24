Mr. Frank Moran, Jr.Shreveport - Frank Moran, Jr., 86, passed from this life to his Heavenly home on August 21, 2020. Visitation and recitation of the Rosary will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1558 Buena Vista St, Shreveport. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am at the church, with Fr. John Bosco as the Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 2300 Texas Avenue, Shreveport.Mr. Moran was born on October 14, 1933, in Melrose, LA. He was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Edward Knaebel Council #144 for nearly 60 years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Shreveport; daughter, Patty Cason and son-in-law, Craig Cason, of Sugar Land, TX; daughter, Carletta Haddix Stewart, of Austin, TX; God-daughter and niece, Felecia Cooksey, of Mansfield, TX; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.Pallbearers will be members of the Knights of Peter Claver Edward Knaebel Council #144.The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Staff at Savannah Grand Memory Care, Bossier City, and Passages Hospice, for the attentive care that they provided.