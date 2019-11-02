Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Frankie Catherine Noble Cole

Haughton - Frankie Catherine Noble Cole (Sister) was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 2, 1937. She went to see her Heavenly Father on October 31, 2019. Frankie resided in Haughton, Louisiana. She was a glorious 82 years young. Her parents were Byron Eugene Noble and Frankie Catherine Brown Noble. Frankie married Walter Eugene Cole in July of 1954.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Eugene Cole; brother, Rudolph Elliott Noble; and parents, Byron and Frankie Noble. Left to cherish her memory are son, Michael Cole and wife Candy, and their children, Kami and Brandon and wife Nichole of Kilgore, TX; daughter, Teri Redding and husband Michael and her sons, Joey Redding and Nicholas Redding; brother, Byron Noble Jr. and wife Ann; sister, Iris Chambless and husband Arthor; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a very special cousin, Faye Thurman, who loved and helped take exceptional care of her.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Haughton United Methodist Church with Reverend Rene' Moradel officiating. Burial will be at Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery following services.

Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
