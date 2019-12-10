|
Fred Arnold Mason
Shreveport - Fred Arnold Mason II was born December 23, 1926 in Success, MO, his parents were Fred Arnold Mason I and Mable Eunice Bates. He went to be with his Lord December 6, 2019 at his home.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Ruby, and a daughter, Ruby Blackwell. He is also survived by his sisters, Doris Mason and Deloris Russell, and one brother, Doyle Mason.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, 1:00 PM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Rothell Price. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11 from 4 until 6 PM with a Rosary at 6 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
The full obituary can be seen at centuriesmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019