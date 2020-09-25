Fred Edward Goza, JrShreveport - Fred Edward Goza, Jr was born on December 7, 1946, in Shreveport, LA and died on September 23, 2020. He attended C. E. Byrd High School and Louisiana Tech University where he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design and Marketing. Mr. Goza was the President of Hoover Watercolor Society, decorator of the Ruston Peach Festival and the Epicurean Dinner; hospitality chair for the Shreveport Little Theater; a member of the Ambassadors Club, and a member of the Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Mr. Goza also taught commercial art and photography at Captain Shreve High School and Caddo Career Center. He was a designer at Interiors Incorporated, and Friend, Piper, and Mulkey, and Drummonds before opening his own design studio, Goza's Gallery, Inc.Mr. Goza was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Edward Goza, Sr and Evelyn Quarles Goza and his in-laws, Finley and Louise Sneed. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Martha Sneed Goza; sister, Marilyn Gaye Lefevers; niece, Tracee Frybarger (Mark) and nephew, Carl Banzhof (Monika).Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105 or to the charity of donor's choice.