A memorial service honoring the life of Fred Edward Goza, Jr will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA. Dr. Greg Davis will officiate.Fred Edward Goza, Jr was born on December 7, 1946 in Shreveport, LA. He attended C.E. Byrd High School and LA Tech where he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design and Marketing. Mr. Goza was the President of Hoover Watercolor Society, decorator of the Ruston Peach Festival and the Epicurean Dinner; hospitality chair for the Shreveport Little Theatre; a member of the Ambassador Club and a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Mr. Goza also taught commercial art and photography at Captain Shreve High School and Caddo Career Center. He was a designer at Interiors Incorporated, Friend Piper Mulkey and Drummonds before opening his own design studio, Goza's Gallery, Inc.Mr. Goza was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Edward Goza, Sr and Evelyn Quarles Goza and his in-laws, Finley and Louise Sneed. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Martha Sneed Goza; sister, Marilyn Gaye Lefevers; niece, Tracee Frybarger (Mark) and nephew, Carl Banzhof (Monika).Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mark Frybarger, Sherman Wynn, Thad Pardue, Daniel Bethancourt, Charles Fitzpatrick, Mike Iles and Phillip Gugliuzza.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105 or to the charity of donor's choice.