Memorial Services for Fred Lee Boynton Jr., 11:00 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020, First Baptist Church of Blanchard. Fred was born December 10, 1924, to Fred Lee Boynton, Sr and Hattie George Ann Beard Boynton in Leesville, Louisiana and passed from this life February 17, 2020 in Gilmer, Texas.
Fred was employed by Universal Oil Products and retired in 1984. He attended and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Blanchard. He enjoyed gardening, raising pampas grass, chickens, bees and was a member of the ArkLaTex Beekeepers Club.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Joanna Boynton Rigsby, (Bill); his son, Fred Lee Boynton III (Rusty); grandchildren, Shannon Rigsby, Jason Rigsby, (Jennifer), Katie Rigsby, Katryna Ramirez, Rebekah Hodges, (Sam), Leanna Butler, (Derrick); and 5 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and by his sisters, Pauline Talton and Anna Lee Duhon; and by his wives, Ruth Robicheaux Boynton, Gayle Keith Boynton and Patsy Peek Boynton
