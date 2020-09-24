Mr. Freddie Kennedy
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Freddie L. Kennedy, 69, will be 12 noon, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Zion Baptist John H. Wilson Chapel. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mr. Kennedy entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife Virginia Kennedy; a daughter Deirdre Kennedy and granddaughter Zoie Kennedy; a son Fredrick Kennedy; sister Carrie Thomas; brothers Joel (Jene) Kennedy; Eddie Kennedy; Willie Kennedy; 3 "play sisters" Mary (Don) Allen ; Georgia Session; Jacqueline Walker; a host of relatives, friends and neighbors.