Freddie Lee Blount
Freddie Lee Blount

On Oct 3, 2020 Freddie Lee Blount, born Dec 1, 1954, passed into eternity. He was born in Shreveport, LA, the eldest of Jean Anne and Joe T Blount. Here he lived his entire life. He worked in the building industry as a qualified handyman, wall-paperer, and painter.

Freddie is predeceased by his parents, a daughter and a son. Surviving him are his wife Kathy, five sons and their families, his sister and her husband, as well as several heart-and-hearth children, twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild. In addition to his nephew and niece are beloved cousins, uncles and aunts.

Freddie remained a student of life and maintained a lively interest and curiosity. He enjoyed a love of books and movies and he cultivated an avid interest in animals and the outdoors. While often he was content to go off on his own, when he was with others he could easily connect, usually by listening, maintaining a steady optimism and often then adding in his unique sense of humor. Freddie managed an upbeat tone throughout his days and in our thoughts of him he is sorely missed.

The memorial date to honor and respect his passing is not yet determined.




Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
