Freddie Lee Conner
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Freddie Lee Conner,77, were held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Pastor Jon Bailey officiated. Interment was held at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.
Freddie was born on October 12, 1941 to Donald Robert Conner and Edna Mae North Conner in Nelsonville, Ohio and passed away on March 5, 2019. He was in the Air Force for 23 years as a Jet Engine Mechanic. Freddie loved spending time with his family, hunting, and woodworking. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Nelsonville, OH.
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Donald Wayne Conner. Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife 58 years, Carol Arlene Wilson Conner; sons, Donald and Karen Conner, Douglas and Michelle Conner; daughter, Carol and David Owen; sister, Becky and Bob Clark; grandchildren, Sarah Conner, Jessica Owen, Christopher and wife Tiffany Conner, Hunter Conner and Morgan Conner; great grandchildren, Jackson Owen, Rilie Conner, Baylie Conner, Karlie Conner and Emerson Ammons.
Special thanks to Dr. Britton Eaves and Dr. Sanjay Shah for their excellent care throughout the years.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 10, 2019