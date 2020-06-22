Or Copy this URL to Share

Freddie Vinson, Jr.



Bossier City - Graveside services for Chief Vinson, 69, will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, La.



Chief Vinson entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diana Payne, three sons, Jeffrey, Kelvin Sr. and Freddie III. Mother, Jear Lee Stallwarth, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and 7 grandchildren. Other relative and friends.









