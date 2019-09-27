|
|
Freddy Joe Finney
Shreveport - A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the stateroom of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy 80, in Haughton. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.
Joe was born February 28, 1927 to Myron Earl and Eunie Finney. He passed away after a full and joyous life Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Joe entered the Merchant Marines at the age of 16 and went on to serve 20 years in the United States Air Force retiring from Barksdale Air Force Base in 1967. He married Dorothy McBee in January 1953. Joe and Dot traveled the world through the USAF, finally settling on Shreveport upon Joe's retirement. Joe then began a 25 year career in the insurance industry.
Surviving Joe are his brother, Gordon Finney and wife Betty; sister, Bobbi Finney; children, Cathy McManus (Chuck), Mary Duncan (David) and Chris Finney. Also left to carry on Joe's legacy are his beloved grandchildren, Megan Ho, Katie Ho, Brandon Duncan, Jeremy Duncan and Jett Finney. As well as many nieces, nephews and grands.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers and medical staff that assisted Joe during the last year of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to donor's organization of choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019