Frederick Dallas Lawhead Jr.
1936 - 2020
Frederick Dallas Lawhead, Jr.

Bossier - Frederick Dallas Lawhead, Jr., 84, of Bossier City, LA passed away peacefully, at his residence, with his beloved wife, Debra, by his side on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

He was born February 13, 1936 to Frederick and Helen Lawhead, in Jacksonville Florida.

Services celebrating his life will begin with a Visitation from 10 - 11 am, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 am, with Megan Twyman presiding. Each will be held within the Chapel of Hill Crest F.H., in Haughton, Sat., Nov. 7, 2020.

For full version of the obituary, please visit: www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
