Frederick Johnson
- - Home going Celebration service for Mr. Frederick Johnson, 63, will be held at 11am., Saturday, May 18th at Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave. Interment will follow at Round Grove Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday, May 17th, at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson entered eternal rest May 3rd after a sudden illness. He will be missed dearly by his long life companion: Georgetta R. King, stepdaughter: Shaniece Williams, Stepson: Mariea T. King, (1) daughter: Fredell (Robert Bogan), (1) son: Frederick Johnson Jr., (3) sisters: Margrett Lewis (Redman Warmsley), Peggy Johnson, Myrtle A. Bradford, (2) brothers: J.B Johnson (Joanne) and William Johnson. He also leaves to cherish his grandchildren: Chalice, Zariah, Zoey Bogan and many nieces and nephews.
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home 1339 Jewell St, Shreveport, LA 71101
Published in Shreveport Times on May 16, 2019