Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee Baptist Church
1500 Pierre Ave.
View Map
- - Home going Celebration service for Mr. Frederick Johnson, 63, will be held at 11am., Saturday, May 18th at Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave. Interment will follow at Round Grove Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday, May 17th, at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson entered eternal rest May 3rd after a sudden illness. He will be missed dearly by his long life companion: Georgetta R. King, stepdaughter: Shaniece Williams, Stepson: Mariea T. King, (1) daughter: Fredell (Robert Bogan), (1) son: Frederick Johnson Jr., (3) sisters: Margrett Lewis (Redman Warmsley), Peggy Johnson, Myrtle A. Bradford, (2) brothers: J.B Johnson (Joanne) and William Johnson. He also leaves to cherish his grandchildren: Chalice, Zariah, Zoey Bogan and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Shreveport Times on May 16, 2019
