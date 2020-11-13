1/1
Freida K. Campbell
Freida K. Campbell

Benton - A graveside service for Freida K. Campbell, 92, of Benton, Louisiana, will be held at on Friday, November 20, 2020 2:30 p.m. at the Cotton Valley Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Reverend Dana Casey.

Frieda passed away October 18, 2020. She was born March 3, 1928 and spent her childhood in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, raised her family in Cotton Valley, Louisiana and later moved to Bossier City, Louisiana. She never met a stranger and loved everyone. Freida "Nannie" was the family matriarch and the glue that held the family together. Family was everything to her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Seawilla King; sisters, Katherine "Kitty" Gilbert and Peggy Fosty and brothers, James "Beau" King and Roger King. She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Campbell Slaton and husband, Rick of Benton, Louisiana, Dianne Campbell Vaughn and husband, Bobby of Florence, Alabama, and Karen Campbell Pryor and husband, Larry of Bossier City, Louisiana; six grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate or calling (800) 805-5856 or donations made to the charity of donor's choice.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Willis Knighton Hospice for their care.




Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
