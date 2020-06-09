Gale "Robbie" Robinson
Gale "Robbie" Robinson

Shreveport, LA - Graveside services for Gale "Robbie" W. Robinson, 86, of Keithville, will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 13th, at Forest Park West Cemetery with Rev. Bob Moore and Rev. Gary Robinson officiating. Friends may visit, Friday June 12th from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, Shreveport, LA.

Gale, the son of Arthur and Bernice Carl Robinson, was born January 3, 1934 in Zwolle, LA and passed away June 7, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gale was raised in Hornbeck, LA and received a BS in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern State Louisiana. His professional life included a long career at Western Electric/AT&T and after retirement he enjoyed his new role as Transportation Director for the Caddo Council on Aging. He also served our country, retiring as a dedicated Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves.

In the early years, Gale enjoyed racing cars and always loved the outdoors, motorcycle riding, and family camping vacations. He enjoyed spending time with his close family in the Keithville area and he attended Grawood Baptist Church.

The Robinson family request that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the American Bladder Cancer Society.

Left to cherish Gale's memory is his wife of 64 years, Doris Robinson; his son, Gary and wife Erika Robinson and his grandchildren, Hailey Robinson, Caleb Robinson, Jadon Robinson and Keira Robinson.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
