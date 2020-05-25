Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest Chapel
Blanchard, LA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Chapel
Blanchard, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garland Chism
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garland Monroe Chism


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garland Monroe Chism Obituary
Garland Monroe Chism

Blanchard, LA - Garland Monroe Chism, 76, of Blanchard, LA passed away May 21, 2020.

Arrangements will begin with a visitation at Hillcrest Chapel in Blanchard, LA from 6-8 pm on May 26, 2020. Then, a Funeral will be held at Hillcrest Chapel in Blanchard, LA at 10AM, on Wednesday the 27th.

Garland was born in Many, LA on August 7, 1943. Garland graduated from Florien High School in Florien, LA.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a long-term member of North Shreve Baptist Church. Mr. Chism cherished his memories, and his many friends, he made there. Many of his days were spent at the Council on Aging, in Mooringsport, LA, where he loved playing games and visiting with friends. His love for the races had him, and his wife, travelling to car races all over the South. He loved his pups, friends, family, and especially his granddaughters, which meant the world to him.

Preceding Mr. Chism in death were: his first wife, Johnnie Chism, to whom he was married for 44 years; son, Travis Chism; brothers, Carl Chism, and Clarence Chism; then also a sister, Hilda Brown.

Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 5 ½ years, Peggy Stark Chism; daughter, Tammy Bradford (Mike Bradford); son, Paul Chism (Tiphanie Chism); step-daughter, Robin Stark.

Also remaining to carry on his legacy are: his three beautiful granddaughters, Jessie Bradford Humphrey, Katie Bradford Heitmuller, and Gracie Chism; along with his siblings, Marcia Thompson and Glenda Dunn.

Serving as Pallbearers are: Darryl Chism, Jackie Lynn Thompson, Jerry Allen Johnson, Craig Ammons, Keith Brown, David Brown, Daniel Brown. Honorary pallbearers are: Mark Thompson, Cleve Thompson, Eric Merril, Matt Merril, Larry Ford, Michael Ammons, James Johnson, Patrick Johnson, and Brian Johnson.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Shreve Baptist Church or your .
Published in Shreveport Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -