Garrett Wilson
Bossier - Garrett G. Wilson, 48, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away January 24, 2020.
A celebration of his life will begin with a gathering of family and friends between the hours of 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020. A Memorial service will follow immediately at 3:00 PM. Each of these will be held within the Chapel of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton.
Garrett was born to David and Mary Wilson on November 22, 1971, in Battle Creek, MI.
For full version of obituary, please visist: HillCrestMemorialFH.Com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.