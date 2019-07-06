Gary Dale Hinton



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Gary Dale Hinton, 70, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. Denny Duron officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the funeral home.



Gary was born February 25, 1949 in Delhi, LA and went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He received his degree in building construction from ULM in 1970. He started Hinton Construction Company in 1995 after a long career in the industry. Gary was highly regarded by his peers.



Gary loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed travelling with his family. He was a passionate outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Gary was known for his quiet, gentle spirit and his giving nature.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Thomas and Lillie Bell Hinton and brother, Marvin Boyette. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Delores Hinton; sons, Gary Hinton, Jr. and wife Wendy, Cory Hinton and wife Leigh, and Dakota Hinton and wife Blair; sisters, Shirley Antley of West Monroe, LA and Charleace Hinton of Bastrop, LA; and brother, Jerry Hinton of Epps, LA; and six grandchildren.



Honoring Gary as pallbearers will be Aaron Hinton, Jason Stroud, Shelby Denius, Mike Guerrero, Stan Powell, Jeff Teer, and Andrew Beyer.



The family would like to thank the many people that helped Gary and Delores during this difficult time.



Memorials may be made to the . Published in Shreveport Times on July 6, 2019