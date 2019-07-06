Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose-Neath Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Rose-Neath Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Dale Hinton


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gary Dale Hinton Obituary
Gary Dale Hinton

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Gary Dale Hinton, 70, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. Denny Duron officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the funeral home.

Gary was born February 25, 1949 in Delhi, LA and went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He received his degree in building construction from ULM in 1970. He started Hinton Construction Company in 1995 after a long career in the industry. Gary was highly regarded by his peers.

Gary loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed travelling with his family. He was a passionate outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Gary was known for his quiet, gentle spirit and his giving nature.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Thomas and Lillie Bell Hinton and brother, Marvin Boyette. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Delores Hinton; sons, Gary Hinton, Jr. and wife Wendy, Cory Hinton and wife Leigh, and Dakota Hinton and wife Blair; sisters, Shirley Antley of West Monroe, LA and Charleace Hinton of Bastrop, LA; and brother, Jerry Hinton of Epps, LA; and six grandchildren.

Honoring Gary as pallbearers will be Aaron Hinton, Jason Stroud, Shelby Denius, Mike Guerrero, Stan Powell, Jeff Teer, and Andrew Beyer.

The family would like to thank the many people that helped Gary and Delores during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now