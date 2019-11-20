|
|
Gary Lynn Thomason
Mesa, AZ - It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Lynn Thomason, age 68, of Mesa, AZ, announces his passing on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Gary was born in Shreveport, LA on August 31, 1951.
Son of RM Thomason (deceased) and Lena Alanza Thomason, he is survived by his daughter Amy Thomason McElhaney and son Marshall Thomason, grandchildren Allison McElhaney, Emma Thomason and Paige Thomason, and siblings, Gail Fleetwood, Carl Thomason, and Paul Thomason.
Gary enjoyed playing and building guitars, traveling the country, and doing what he loved most: "researching." A talented musician, he rocked with the best of them. ROCK ON, Floyd Dewd!
Please join the family in Shreveport, LA on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at the Lowe McFarland Post of the American Legion for a memorial and celebration of life, complete with live music and food.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.fundraise.nationalparks.org/Gary
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019