1/1
Gary Warren Dupree
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Warren Dupree

San Antonio, Texas - Gary Warren Dupree passed away on November 18,2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Gary was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 30, 1934 and raised in Oxford, Louisiana. He graduated from Pelican High School in 1953. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from LSU in1957. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Gary was employed by Rocketdyne in MacGregor, Texas in their Rocket Fuels division. In Thiokol Engineering in Salt Lake City, Utah, he worked on their First Stage Minuteman rocket, one of 6000 to do so. The Boeing LGM-30A Minuteman I ICBM was the first ICBM to use solid fuel rather than the liquid fuel of its predecessors, the Atlas and Titan Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.

He was employed by Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, TX for 22 years, culminating in Capital Projects. His lifetime hobbies were cooking, researching, and enjoying gourmet food. He loved to travel, loved good photography and recording equipment, and with his engineer's outlook ingeniously created solutions to any problems in the household. He loved the food, the cities, the football teams, side roads and the people of Louisiana. He especially followed LSU's teams, and could remember the smallest details regarding games and football players. After retirement he kept busy with his residential real estate in Shreveport, caring both for his tenants and their properties. He was a Methodist.

He was predeceased by his parents, Gladys and Bennie P. Dupree, daughter Michelle D. McKinley, and granddaughter Paige McKinley.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Nylund Dupree, ex-wife Martha Davies Olson, son Jon Brett Dupree and wife Shannon, of Colorado Springs, CO, grandaughter Quinn McKinley of New Braunfels, TX, stepson Scott Pritchard and wife Phoebe of San Antonio, TX, grandson Devin Dupree of Colorado Springs, CO and step-granddaughters Hayley and Hannah Pritchard of San Antonio, Texas.

A visitation for Gary will be held from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Monday Nov. 23 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA. A graveside service will begin at 2:00pm at Centuries Memorial Park, with pastor Steve Caraway will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions maybe made in Gary's honor to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, 2544 Linwood Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centuries Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved