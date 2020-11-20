Gary Warren DupreeSan Antonio, Texas - Gary Warren Dupree passed away on November 18,2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Gary was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 30, 1934 and raised in Oxford, Louisiana. He graduated from Pelican High School in 1953. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from LSU in1957. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Gary was employed by Rocketdyne in MacGregor, Texas in their Rocket Fuels division. In Thiokol Engineering in Salt Lake City, Utah, he worked on their First Stage Minuteman rocket, one of 6000 to do so. The Boeing LGM-30A Minuteman I ICBM was the first ICBM to use solid fuel rather than the liquid fuel of its predecessors, the Atlas and Titan Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.He was employed by Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, TX for 22 years, culminating in Capital Projects. His lifetime hobbies were cooking, researching, and enjoying gourmet food. He loved to travel, loved good photography and recording equipment, and with his engineer's outlook ingeniously created solutions to any problems in the household. He loved the food, the cities, the football teams, side roads and the people of Louisiana. He especially followed LSU's teams, and could remember the smallest details regarding games and football players. After retirement he kept busy with his residential real estate in Shreveport, caring both for his tenants and their properties. He was a Methodist.He was predeceased by his parents, Gladys and Bennie P. Dupree, daughter Michelle D. McKinley, and granddaughter Paige McKinley.He is survived by his wife Joyce Nylund Dupree, ex-wife Martha Davies Olson, son Jon Brett Dupree and wife Shannon, of Colorado Springs, CO, grandaughter Quinn McKinley of New Braunfels, TX, stepson Scott Pritchard and wife Phoebe of San Antonio, TX, grandson Devin Dupree of Colorado Springs, CO and step-granddaughters Hayley and Hannah Pritchard of San Antonio, Texas.A visitation for Gary will be held from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Monday Nov. 23 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA. A graveside service will begin at 2:00pm at Centuries Memorial Park, with pastor Steve Caraway will be officiating.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions maybe made in Gary's honor to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, 2544 Linwood Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.