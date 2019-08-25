|
Gary Wayne Webb
Houston, TX - Born in Shreveport on August 21, 1951, Gary Wayne Webb left his worldly troubles behind in Houston about a month shy of his 68th birthday. His friends knew him as Gary, but his Aunt Pearl Webb dubbed him "Bubba" from the outset, so Bubba he was, in true Southern fashion.
Even as a young lad, he loved his toy cars and trucks and could really rev the motor of his Tonka dump truck wherever he was playing. As a young man, he developed a love for racing and spent many hours tinkering with a 1959 T-Bird that he drove around the tracks in Greenwood. To the end of his days, he relished spending time with his lifelong friend and fellow racing enthusiast Butch Troquille, and, like Gary, a 1969 Fair Park graduate.
Like many a good ole boy, Bubba/Gary loved his kids, sweet tea, the Dallas Cowboys, and his momma. Add his first red truck, his GTO and Whataburger to that list. Overtime was the norm for him, as he sacrificed much to provide for his children and make them proud of him. He had a tremendous work ethic that began when he would "go to the shop" with his dad on Saturdays in junior high and high school.
His parents, Clifton "Coco" and Lena M. Webb, preceded him in death, as well as his grandparents, Joseph Cooley and Nola K. May and Henry S. and Addie M. Webb. Cousins Susan May, Charlene Morella, LaFon Monroe and Gerald E. "Jerry" Webb, who fostered his love for all things mechanical, also met him in Glory.
Gary is survived by his children, Megan Greer (Billy) and Jarred Webb (Sara) and two grandchildren. His siblings, Mike Webb, Steve Webb (Teresa), and Linda Webb Lynn, and his numerous cousins will remember their blue-eyed Bubba as an honest man who could tell a great joke, laugh heartily, work arduously, and love fiercely. He has earned his peaceful rest.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 25, 2019