|
|
Gaston Vance Jones Jr.
- - Gaston Vance Jones Jr. died on March 24th, 61 days after the death of his beloved wife Marty. Gattie was a true Southern gentleman who never met a stranger, and was loved and admired by friends and family.
Gattie was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on April 17th, 1927 and spent his childhood in Virginia Beach, Virginia and St. Augustine, Florida. He was a role model and good friend to his two younger siblings, Melissa Jones Van Noppen and George Thomas Jones. The three Jones siblings loved each others' company and spent time together whenever possible.
Gattie attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Boarding School in Middletown, Delaware, where he excelled academically and athletically. He made many lifetime friends at St Andrew's and he and Marty enjoyed attending reunions there through the 90s. Gattie earned a scholarship to Auburn University, where he received his Electrical Engineering degree and enjoyed life as a War Eagle and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Immediately following his graduation, Gattie was recruited by Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company and moved to Shreveport. At Arkla Gattie was placed in a training program with other young engineers and established friendships that lasted his entire life - primarily with Burt Irish, Leonard Jordan, Tom Jordan and Bill Murphy. Gattie became Chief Engineer and later Senior Vice President of Transmission at Arkla, where he felt fortunate to spend his entire professional life.
On Christmas Day of 1951, Gattie attended a cocktail party in Sanford, Florida and met the love of his life - Marty Perkins. Marty and Gattie married a short four months later and their marriage was an inspiration to many. Until Gattie moved into Chateaus at Montclair in 2017 they were rarely apart more than two to three nights at a time.
Gattie and Marty loved their life in Shreveport where they raised their four children. St. Paul's Episcopal Church was very dear to Gattie's heart and he served as Senior Warden, Lay Reader and Youth Counselor during his years of membership. He was an excellent tennis player and continued to play at Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club into his 80s. He also enjoyed volunteering at Shreveport Green and Junior Achievement for many years.
Gattie took early retirement at the age of 58 and he and Marty enjoyed many years of traveling. They particularly enjoyed visiting family along the East coast and attending the U. S. Open Tennis Tournament every year. Countless cruises with friends and family, camping in their Chevy Van, New Smyrna Beach trips with Jones and Perkins relatives - their 30 years of retirement was a joy shared among many!
Marty and Gattie were the perfect example of living life to the fullest. They possessed a fierce joie de vevre and looked upon life as a constant adventure, livening up any gathering when they walked in the door. Both were loving, kind people who embraced all the fun life had to offer. They exemplified synergy - each was much loved on their own but together they were extraordinary. Their sum was greater than their parts. We are all fortunate to have shared our lives with them.
Gattie is survived by his siblings Melissa and Tommy and his loving children and their spouses - Vance Jones, Linda and Bob Ittner, Bruce and Nanette Jones and Charles and Linda Jones. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren - Vance and Kim Jones, Garrett and Joi Jones, Nicki Ittner and Ross Cashiola, Caroline and Christopher Pinkston, Braxton and Connie Ittner, Catherine Ittner, Kelsey and Lucas Sepulveda and Trent Jones. Great grandchildren Lilly, Trey, Holden and Nelson Jones, Darby Ittner and Thomas Pinkston completed his family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Chateaus at Montclair for the loving care they provided Gattie during the past two years. They are also appreciative of the help received from SouthernCare Hospice, Jackie Dotson and Irene Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at St Paul's Episcopal Church on Thursday, March 28th at 2 pm. In lieu of sending flowers please make a donation to St Paul's or .
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 26, 2019