Gay Sue Willis Bowers



Gay Sue Willis Bowers, 86, departed this life peacefully July 28, 2020 . She was born on April 18, 1934 to Escar H. Willis and Easter Meigs Willis in Bon Wier, Texas where her father operated a steam engine for Kirby Lumber Co. in the Big Thicket. The family soon moved to Port Arthur, Texas where her father operated a locomotive for Gulf Oil.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Don Willis (wife Aline), Kyle Willis, and brother-in-law Elray Wilson.



Gay is survived by her beloved husband of 65+ years, Clayton Daniel Bowers, Sr., children Clayton D. Bowers, Jr. (wife Donna), Connie Sue Boyd, Tammye Gay Jackson, and Randal Lee Bowers & wife Henrietta who is very much a daughter, sisters-in-law Joann Bowers Wilson and Paula Willis; 10 grand children, (Daniel, Chris, Chase, Lauren, Jeffrey, Lindsey, Levi, Kendall, Kevin and Angie), 9 great grand children, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and two very special minature poodles Boo and Sugar.



Gay graduated high school at Thomas Jefferson in Port Arthur in 1952 where she was proudly Drum Major of the Red Hussars Drum and Bugle Corps. She attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Then she returned to attend Port Arthur Business College and worked at Gulf Oil Refinery. She and Clayton met December 1953 and married December 17, 1954. She worked until her first child arrived, then became a full time mother until her her youngest child was in high school. She worked for the Caddo Parish School system with special ed children for 24 years which was a labor of love.



Gay's life was inspired by her love for the Lord to worship and serve Him faithfully. She taught Bible classes for younger age groups as needed and was a major source of encouragement to her husband and family. She will be missed by all who love her. We leave her in the arms of a loving Savior and Heavenly Father who gives everlasting peace and comfort to His children.



"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: " Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. (Prov. 31:28-30)



At Gay's request her body will be cremated and a graveside service will be held in the near future at the family cemetery in Brookeland, Texas.









