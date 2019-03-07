Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Bossier City, La - Services for Gayle Walker will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Frank Gunn, assisted by Bro. Cole Melton. Interment will follow at Woodard Cemetery, Taylor, LA. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Gayle was born February 21, 1935 in Fryeburg, LA and passed away March 5, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Gayle was a Registered Nurse and retired after 44 years of service with the VA Medical Center. She was a member of Retired VA Nurses, Neighborhood Homemakers Club and the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. Walker; parents, Gilbert and Sybil Mims; two brothers and one sister.

Gayle is survived by her son, Kent Walker and wife, Delaine of Shreveport, LA; sisters, Sue Lyles of Minden, LA, Ann Barry of Dover, TN; grandchildren, Lauren Casey and husband, Nathaniel, Adam Walker and wife, Lainey; great grandchildren, Samantha Claire Casey, Jake Hunter Casey, Lucus Worth Walker; three nieces and one nephew.

Honoring Gayle as pallbearers will be, James Cook, Jamie Cook, Alan Nolan, Tony Thomas, Nathaniel Casey and Tommy Scott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 5580 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71112.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
