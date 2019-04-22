|
Gene Gregg
Shreveport - Graveside services for Gene Gregg, age 74, of Shreveport, LA, will be held at 4:00 PM on April 22, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hwy. 323 and Hwy. 64 W, Henderson, TX, with Jason Taylor officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. Gene passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Willis Knighton South Hospital, Shreveport, LA.
Gene was born November 18, 1944 in Longview, TX, to Melvin Deward Gregg and Mary Lucille Rowe Gregg. Gene lived several places in his life and spent the last 44 years in Shreveport, LA. However, he always thought of the Longview and Henderson area as home.
After graduating from Longview High School in 1963, Gene worked for several years at Welch Funeral Home in Longview and also at AEP SWEPCO until moving to Fayetteville, AR, to pursue a college degree from The University of Arkansas. In 1968, he married his high-school sweetheart and the love of his life, Judy Trice Gregg. They celebrated 50 years of marriage on Aug. 10, 2018.
After graduating from Stephen F. Austin University in 1973, he and Judy moved to Shreveport, LA, for him to pursue his career in banking. Gene worked at First National Bank in Shreveport and continued there as the bank transitioned to Premier Bank and then Bank One. Gene was an Executive Vice President in charge of human resources. Even though Gene suffered from multiple chronic illnesses and was in constant pain, he fought hard not to be a burden to his loved ones. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be sorely missed.
Preceding Gene in death were his parents Melvin and Lucille Gregg and a niece Allyson Elizabeth Gregg. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Judy of Shreveport, LA; daughter, Jennifer Gregg Galyean and husband Allen of Henderson, TX; son Geoffrey Gregg and wife Lindsey of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Jack, Abby, Drew, and Jeb Galyean and Owen Gregg; brothers Gerald Gregg and wife Nancy of Carthage, TX; Dennis Gregg and wife Susie of Kilgore, TX; Larry Gregg and wife Judy of Longview, TX; Ricky and LaCretia Gregg of Dallas, TX; as well as nephew Parker Gregg and niece Cheyenne Klinger.
The family would like to express gratitude to all of the doctors and nurses who have cared for Gene these many years, especially Valerie Scott of the Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic who not only worked hard to diagnosis and treat many of Gene's illnesses and direct him to other doctors who could assist but she also prayed with and for Gene on each visit. He always left his visits with her feeling a new sense of hope and faith.
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." Rev. 21:4.
Memorial donations may be made to the or the .
