Gene Sprout
Gene Philip Sprout,74, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at Rose-Neath Southside, Shreveport, La at
1 pm Saturday November 30, 2019. Officiating will be his brother-in-law, Dr.Tommy Meachum and nephew Rev.Tracy Graham, pastor of Norris Ferry Community Church.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Rose-Neath Southside. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
Gene was born the 4th of 5 children in Tunkhannock, PA on March 17,1945 to Almeda Leslie Sprout and Philip George Sprout. Gene had a career in the material handling equipment business and retired from Deep South Equipment in 2006 following a stroke.
The highlight of his week was assisting his cousin Kenny in his woodworking shop.
Gene loved the Lord and served Him at Community Bible Church in Keithville in all areas from teaching Sunday School to chairman of the Board of Elders. This is where he met and married the love of his life, Sharman Meachum Sprout. Later at Willow Point Baptist Church, he served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an older brother Clinton Leslie Sprout, older sister Bonnie Sprout Graham and father-in-law Z.D. Meachum.
Survivors include his wife of almost 47 years, Sharman Lorraine Meachum Sprout, who will miss him dearly, and daughter, Bethany Nicole Sprout, who adored him as he did her.
Other survivors are his sister June Simpson (Ronnie), brother Lynn Sprout, brothers-in-law Z.D. Meachum, Jr. (Janet), Wayne Meachum, Tommy Meachum (Ann) and 18 nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.
Pallbearers will be his nephews John Graham, Kyle Graham, Tracy Graham, Lynn Sprout Jr., Bobby Sprout and Bobby Barbier. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenny Goodwin.
His family would like to thank his doctors Robert Hernandez and Robert Martin and their sweet staffs for their care and support of Gene for many years.
We will miss his laughter, sense of humor, abiding love, and sweet spirit. He will also be missed by "Buddy", our border collie.
"My grace is sufficient for you." 2 Corinthians 12:19
His grace is sufficient and promises are firm.-Gene Sprout
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019