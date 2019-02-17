Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 (318) 222-0348 Memorial service 12:30 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Shreveport , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gene Slagle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Gene Watts Slagle

Shreveport, LA - Dr. Gene Watts Slagle, our beloved father, departed this world to be with his Savior Jesus Christ, and his wife of 70 years on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He died peacefully in his sleep at home, while his daughter held his hands.



He leaves behind his loving children Dr. G. Scott Slagle and Lynda A. Shelley and their families, as well as many friends and colleagues he made during his long and distinguished 96 years of life.



Being born the fourth of five children to a pair of country school teachers in Northern Arkansas, education was stressed as a means of self-improvement, and attaining goals in this life.



Public education in Arkansas and Oklahoma resulted in graduation from Pryor High School in Oklahoma in 1940. Premedical education was obtained at Northeastern State in Oklahoma, followed by Medical School at the University of Oklahoma and Emory University in Atlanta, GA. He received his Doctorate of Medicine from Oklahoma University School of Medicine in 1947. Twenty days after graduation Gene married the love of his life, Annabell Schottman and their combined journey began. After a two day trip by train his Medical Internship began in Detroit, MI in July of 1949, and was followed by two years of residency in General Surgery at Wesley Hospital in Oklahoma City. Gene then began General Practice in Holdenville, OK for two years before being called to serve his country in the United States Navy Medical Corps. during the Korean Conflict. He also served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base as Flight Surgeon from 1952 until 1954.



It was Shreveport Gene and Ann would call home. He began a Surgical Residency at Confederate Memorial Hospital from 1954 until 1958. Following this he began his career in Surgery with the late Dr. John Cobb, until 1964. The following year he entered into an agreement with Dr. H. Whitney Boggs and began his training for Colon and Rectal Surgery at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans for one year. Gene was board certified in his specialty on 1965. The Colon and Rectal Associates was then formed with a handshake of partnership and friendship. The practice remains successful to this day. In 1994 Dr. Slagle retired from a long distinguished career that he truly loved. Dr. Slagle was instrumental in training many residents, in Colon and Rectal Surgery, including two whom became partners in the group, Dr. Phillip Cole and Dr. Reid Grimes who continue to practice in Shreveport today.



Dr. Slagle's accomplishments include being on the staff at Schumpert Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Physicians and Surgeons Hospital and Willis-Knighton Medical Center. During his career he served as Chief of Staff, Chief of Surgery, Executive Committee, and many other Committees. His professional memberships included Shreveport Medical Society where he served as Secretary- Treasurer and Vice President and the Louisiana State Medical Society as a Delegate for six years.



National organizations include, serving on the original National Coding Committee for five years, Fellow of American College of Colon and Rectal Surgery, where he served as a board member and Board Examiner for many years, Fellow of American College of Surgeons, member of the Texas Proctology Society, member of Southern Medical Association of Clinical Surgery at Louisiana State University of Shreveport.



St. Paul's Episcopal Church In Shreveport was his church home for 55 years. He expressed his love and reverence for our Lord by serving as an usher for many years. He believed within his heart and soul that the youth of the church was the future of the church, which drew him to be an integral part of the Acolyte Ministry.



Gene was an avid golfer and fisherman. He made many friends on the fairways and greens, and was a member of Shreveport Country Club, East Ridge Country Club and Southern Trace Country Club. He continued to be an active player well into his 93rd year of life.



Dr. Slagle was a member of the Shreveport Century Syndicate and was an avid Stock Investor; he enjoyed the comradery with his fellow investors.



Gene also loved sports and was a lifetime fan of his Alma Mater, Oklahoma University, "Go Sooners", and the Dallas Cowboys no matter how bad a season they were having.



Gene was a voracious reader, phenomenal historian and excelled in Geography and maps. He was a human "Rand McNally", and loved to give out his personal, detailed directions for travel, to anyone in need. His family enjoyed numerous "Wild West" road trips, Shangri-LA Resort, on Lake Ouchita, was his families chosen summer vacation "Heaven on Earth", for 57 consecutive years.



Dr. Slagle is preceded in death by his wife, Annabell Slagle, his parents, William Floyd and Jannie Lou Slagle, Oklahoma City, brothers, Donald Floyd Slagle, Tulsa, OK, Lewis Bayne Slagle, Pflugerville, TX, and sister, Veda Belle Nowlin, Colcord, OK. He is survived by his son, Dr. G. Scott Slagle and wife Sally of Hot Springs, AR; Lynda Ann Shelley and husband Jimmie of Montrose, CO; brother, Dr. William F. Slagle and wife Barbara, Edmond, OK; granddaughter, Madilyn A. Slagle of Hot Springs, AR; and many nieces and nephews.



Kind, wise, generous and thoughtful, Dr. Slagle made many friends along his life's journey, all of whom were important to him. Frankness, fairness, and loyalty were other attributes he was known for which gained him respect and admiration from many medical and surgical colleagues, nurses, and patients.



A devoted husband, incredible role model for his children and granddaughter is why he will forever be cherished. He will be deeply missed by many, including his family, friends, peers and patients.



A special gratitude needs to be honored to his daughter, Lynda Shelley who tirelessly and unselfishly left her career and family in Colorado to care for both our parents until they left this earth, and to everyone who helped her in her caregiving, especially Becky and David Cooksey, Elizabeth Plauche and Anne Vickers. Special thanks to Dr. Richard Haney, Dr. Christopher Sneed, Kate Young, AOCNP, Dr. Leigh Henderson, Dr. Malini Chintapalli for all of his care, and to all of the Christus-Highland Rehab nurses and Therapist who cared for him.



He was deeply touched by the genuine interest and concern so many of you showed. The new friendships and bonds that he formed with many of you transformed Rehab workouts into enjoyable social events.



A Memorial Service to celebrate his remarkable 96 years of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Shreveport, LA. Inurnment will be held at The Garden at St. Paul's. Officiating will be Rev. Paul D. Martin. There will be a reception in the parlor following the service.



Serving Dr. Slagle as honorary pallbearers will be Duncan McRae, Marshall Martin, James Nichols, William C. Ellis, Dr. William Wilder, Dr. Philip Cole, Dr. Reid Grimes and Dr. David Cooksey.



The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 275 Southfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71105, or to the . Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019