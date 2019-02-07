Genevieve DeFatta LeBlanc



Shreveport - Mrs. Genevieve DeFatta LeBlanc, 93, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Montclair Chateau after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Friday, February 8, at Osborn Funeral Home. A Vigil service will follow at 7:00 pm with Fr. Thomas John of St. Joseph officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 9, at The Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. Officiating will be Fr. Duane Trombetta of The Cathedral. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave.



Mrs. LeBlanc was a native and lifelong resident of Shreveport. A devout Catholic, Mrs. LeBlanc was a member of The Cathedral having served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph. She was a former Pink Lady at Highland Hospital. She was a homemaker, wonderful cook and cookie maker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother.



Mrs. LeBlanc was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Hewitt P. LeBlanc; parents, Sam and Minnie DeFatta; sister, Catherine LeBlanc (Julien); brother, Phillip DeFatta (Pep); brother, Tony DeFatta (killed on D-Day); and son-in-law, Mike Joyner. She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Joyner; Irene Modica (Charles) and Elizabeth Malec (Joe); son, Tony LeBlanc (Pam); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, with one on its way; and two great-great grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chuck Modica, Jimmy Joyner, Kevin Malec and Britt LeBlanc; and nephews, Dave LeBlanc and Larry LeBlanc.



The family requests that memorials be made to The Cathedral of St. John Berchmans.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Montclair Chateau, Southern Care Hospice, and Dr. Robert Martin. Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019