Georgann Albright Vascocu



Bossier City - Georgann Albright Vascocu, 60 of Bossier City, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital. She now rests in the arms of her Saviour.



Georgann was born on August 4, 1960, in Dallas, Texas.



She recently retired from the Caddo Registrar of Voters Office after 28 years of service.



She loved her Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey team, being a fan since 1999 and a long time season ticket holder.



She was preceded in death by her Mother, Charlene Albright and her Father Joe C. Albright.



She is survived by her adoring husband Ted Vascocu



She has three sons who were the lights of her life.Christopher Rice, Michael Rice, and Andrew Vascocu.



She has one sister, Debra Costello, her husband Johnny and a niece, Katie Vandenboom.



Services will Be at Aulds Funeral Home,



7849 East Kings Hwy



Visitation 6-8 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020



Service 10 am Friday, November 20, 2020



Officiating will be Pastor Ramonalynn Bethley, Senior Pastor of St. Luke's United Methodist Church



May God Be the Glory









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store