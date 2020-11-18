Georgann Albright Vascocu
Bossier City - Georgann Albright Vascocu, 60 of Bossier City, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital. She now rests in the arms of her Saviour.
Georgann was born on August 4, 1960, in Dallas, Texas.
She recently retired from the Caddo Registrar of Voters Office after 28 years of service.
She loved her Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey team, being a fan since 1999 and a long time season ticket holder.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Charlene Albright and her Father Joe C. Albright.
She is survived by her adoring husband Ted Vascocu
She has three sons who were the lights of her life.Christopher Rice, Michael Rice, and Andrew Vascocu.
She has one sister, Debra Costello, her husband Johnny and a niece, Katie Vandenboom.
Services will Be at Aulds Funeral Home,
7849 East Kings Hwy
Visitation 6-8 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020
Service 10 am Friday, November 20, 2020
Officiating will be Pastor Ramonalynn Bethley, Senior Pastor of St. Luke's United Methodist Church
May God Be the Glory
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.