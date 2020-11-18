1/
Georgann Albright Vascocu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgann Albright Vascocu

Bossier City - Georgann Albright Vascocu, 60 of Bossier City, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital. She now rests in the arms of her Saviour.

Georgann was born on August 4, 1960, in Dallas, Texas.

She recently retired from the Caddo Registrar of Voters Office after 28 years of service.

She loved her Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey team, being a fan since 1999 and a long time season ticket holder.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Charlene Albright and her Father Joe C. Albright.

She is survived by her adoring husband Ted Vascocu

She has three sons who were the lights of her life.Christopher Rice, Michael Rice, and Andrew Vascocu.

She has one sister, Debra Costello, her husband Johnny and a niece, Katie Vandenboom.

Services will Be at Aulds Funeral Home,

7849 East Kings Hwy

Visitation 6-8 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

Service 10 am Friday, November 20, 2020

Officiating will be Pastor Ramonalynn Bethley, Senior Pastor of St. Luke's United Methodist Church

May God Be the Glory




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aulds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved