1/1
George Duncan Sr.
George Duncan, Sr.

George D. Duncan, Sr., of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born September 26, 1933 in Spruce Pine, North Carolina to Claude and Ruth Wilson Duncan.

A graveside service for George will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Centuries Memorial Park, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108.

He is survived by his wife Martha Duncan; two sons, George Duncan Jr. and Dr. John Duncan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Duncan family.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
