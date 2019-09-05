Services
Bailey Funeral Home of Springhill
304 First Street Northwest
Springhill, LA 71075
318-539-3555
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
George F. Baxter


1937 - 2019
George F. Baxter Obituary
George F. Baxter

Bossier City - Funeral services for Mr. George F. Baxter, age 81, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, Springhill, LA with Bro Tim Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow in Blockers Chapel Cemetery, Sarepta, LA under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home.

Mr. Baxter was born on December 4, 1937 to Jack and Valerie Bradbury Baxter in Oakland, CA and passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He served four years in the U. S. Navy having served during the Korean War Era and was retired from International Paper Co. after more than 30 years. He was a Master Mason with the Cedar Grove Lodge #403 and an El Karubah Shriner. He was also an active member of the VFW Post #4588 Auxiliary.

He is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Gills and husband, Nathan of Benton, AR, Karen Beabout and husband, Bradley of Shreveport, LA, Rachel Heard and husband, Spencer of Minden, LA; two sons, Darryl Baxter and wife, Sharon of Stamps, AR, Kevin Baxter and wife, Sarah of Stonewall, LA sister, Janet Brown of Livermore, CA; six grandsons, Jarod Gills, William Baxter, Nicholas Beabout, Caleb Beabout, Patrick Heard, Connor Heard; seven granddaughters, Tarah Elrod, Stephanie Baxter, Amanda Nowakowski, Rebekah Erskin, Heather Leigh, Adrianne Baxter, Megan Beabout; six great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by a very special friend and companion, Bobbie Morgan, who filled his last years with joyful companionship. They enjoyed the best of times traveling, camping and attending VFW events together. His children and family are forever grateful for the unconditional love and special care she provided.

Mr. Baxter was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 46 years, Nancy Baxter and sister, Barbara Edwards.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jarod Gills, William Baxter, Nicholas Beabout, Caleb Beabout, Patrick Heard and Connor Heard.

Memorials may be made to the .

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net

Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 5, 2019
