George H. Grayson
Natchitoches - A Mass of Christian Burial honoring George Hugh Grayson will be held Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will be in Memory Lawn Cemetery.
George Hugh Grayson, of Natchitoches passed away May 6, 2019 at the age of 86.
George was born on February 19, 1933 in Natchitoches. He was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church - where he was christened, celebrated his First Communion, served as an altar boy, graduated high school and married Merry Jo O'Quinn on January 19, 1957.
He grew up on a Natchitoches dairy farm, where he would spend his mornings milking the family's cows and delivering the milk before school. In his teenage years, he was a projectionist at the Cane Theatre and the Bijou Theater. After graduating from St. Mary's School in 1951, George worked at People's Bank before serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. His military service took him overseas to a station in France. He also worked briefly for Exchange Bank and the U.S. Post Office.
He moved to Opelousas with his family in 1961 and worked for American Bank until 1965 when he returned home to go into business with his father. He joined O.O. Grayson, who opened Grayson's BBQ in 1959 on the Winnfield Highway. George moved the business to its current location in Clarence. He worked tirelessly at his business which became known for its hams and homemade buns, which he helped make daily. Every holiday season, hundreds of hams are shipped to customers all over the country.
He enjoyed camping, NASCAR, sports, working in his yard, and fire. He also enjoyed having newspaper articles laminated for family and friends. He almost always carried a rock in his pocket.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Merry Jo O'Quinn Grayson; his seven children, George Hugh Grayson, Jr., and his wife Kim, of Mandeville; Adrian O'Quinn "Bo" Grayson and his fiancée Nancy James, of Natchitoches; Joseph Paul Grayson and his wife Sue, of Natchitoches; Bryan Eldredge Grayson of Natchitoches; Gregory Overton Grayson and his wife Angie, of Natchitoches; Emmie Lou Grayson Wanner and her husband Jeffery, of Covington; Jonathan David Grayson and his wife Jamie, of Raceland; his grandchildren, Justin O'Quinn Grayson and his wife Paige, of Montgomery; Mary Elizabeth Grayson Nielsen and her husband Bradley, of Dallas; Jordan Wade Wanner and his wife Briana, of Bogalusa; David Paul Grayson and his wife Sadie, of Dallas; Adrian Kennon Grayson of Natchitoches; Heather Corynne Grayson of Austin; Nicholas Hugh Grayson of Mandeville; Miles Ollie Grayson and Finn Niles Grayson of Raceland; his great-grandchildren, Jackson Timothy O'Quinn Grayson and Jameson Tye Grayson of Montgomery; Adrian Oliver Grayson of Natchitoches; Georgia Hickman Grayson of Dallas; and Bradley Maxwell Nielsen, Jr., of Dallas; Justin and Paige's extended family, Lexie Wilson, Kaden Goodling and Lane Goodling of Montgomery; his sister Billie Rae Vercher of Natchitoches and his brother John Overton Grayson of Natchitoches; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angela Gillen Grayson and Ollie Overton Grayson, and his sisters, Betty Ann Grayson Jones and Judith Grayson Broadwater.
Pallbearers will be David Grayson, Justin Grayson, Kennon Grayson, Nicholas Grayson, Bradley Nielsen and Jeffery Wanner. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary DeBlieux, David O'Quinn, Louis O'Quinn, Mike Pierce, Miles Grayson and Finn Grayson.
Special thanks to Dr. Rajat Gulati of Alexandria and Dr. Kathleen Kautz of Natchitoches for their compassionate medical care. Additionally, the family extends their deep and heartfelt gratitude to Glenda and Steve Hendrix for their support over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Headquarters, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 8, 2019