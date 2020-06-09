George Henley, Jr.George Fulton Henley, Jr., was born on August 30, 1927 in Shreveport, LA, to George Fulton Henley, Sr., and Esther Snellings Henley, and passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 56 years, Sarah Warren Henley; and sister, Wanda Poche. George is survived by his brother-in-law, Jack Poche; sister-in-law, Barbara Warren Sutton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Upon graduation from Fair Park High School, George followed in his father's footsteps and became a locomotive engineer with Texas and Pacific Railroad, later known as Union Pacific Railroad, from 1943-1992. George won many awards for his safety record. He was also an effective spokesman for Operation Lifesaver. George was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He served as a PFC Construction Foreman with Task Force Frigid—Ladd Field, Alaska.On his days off at the railroad, George could be found at the Downtown Airport, where he was a licensed private pilot with a commercial rating and an instructor's license. He taught many family members and friends to fly. George also had a passion for golf. If he wasn't on a train or plane, he was piloting his golf cart around the course. The past few years George has had a new hobby—running miniature trains on his dining room table.Uncle George, as he was known to many children of his family and friends, made transportation fun—whether it was giving them their first experience of climbing up on a train engine or their first plane ride. In earlier years, George was an avid fisherman, water skier and could entertain with his harmonica, singing country tunes, or with his charming dialogue relating many interesting stories.Faithfulness and generosity were George's true virtues and he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, as well as members of Open Range Fellowship and Frierson Baptist Church. Sincere appreciation to George's wonderful neighbors who have watched over and cared for him and to his nephew, Jay Sutton. His family also thanks the caring staff at The Carpenter House.Visitation will be at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA, 71118, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.