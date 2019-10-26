|
George Hunter Yearwood, Jr.
Pleasant Hill, LA - Graveside services for George Hunter Yearwood, Jr., 90, of Pleasant Hill, LA will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery, Shreveport, LA with Bro. Dean Johnson officiating.
Mr. Yearwood was born May 16, 1929 in Shreveport, LA and passed away October 24, 2019. Although George was challenged throughout his life, he loved the outdoors and could always be found mowing and raking. He enjoyed being around people and would always ring the church bell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hunter and Ester Yearwood; mother, Dessie Mae Anderson; sister, Katherine Claxton; and nephew, Tyrone Tyler.
Mr. Yearwood is survived by his nephew, Roger Claxton; two great-nephews; and very dear friends, Truly and Janey Bozeman.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019