George "Leon" Jones
George "Leon" Jones

Haughton - George "Leon" Jones was born on February 25, 1941, and passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020.

Services for Leon will be held November 3, 2020 at 2 pm in the Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will be held before service time beginning at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Leon Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and George E. Jones, and brother Joseph.

Left to Cherish his wonderful memory are his loving wife Linda Jones; sons, Craig and Scott (Melissa); grand-children, Joshua, Leigh Ann, Tyler, Shelby, and Hannah; Leon had the newest love of the all, his first great grand-child Hudson Drake; sister Margie McDaniel; and brothers, Billy Ray, Leo, Mack, and Jack. Leon is also survived by many the many friends he had made over his life time.

Leon graduated from Bossier high school in 1959. Leon loved fishing with his sons & brothers, the LSU tigers, ding dongs and bubble gum, but most importantly he loved his family.

Leon was not only proud of his family but his accomplishments. Leon was the founder and co-owner of Pump Masters, Inc. from 1972 until his retirement in 2004.

Leon "PopPop" always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He never missed a chance to talk about his Bossier Bearkats and to show you his newest coins, or fishing tales.

Strawn's lost a loyal customer, but many lost a loyal friend. Leon served the Lord and walked through life in his faith. To know him was to love him.

George was an incredible Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. As His grandchild Joshua said, "We couldn't have asked for a better grandfather..." and he truly was best

Pallbearers for Leon will be Joshua Jones, Tyler Jones, Jason Jones, Fred Morgan, Jeremy Jones, and Walter Downey. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Ray Jones, Leo Jones, Mack Jones, and Jack Jones.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
