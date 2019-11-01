|
|
George Keel
Keithville - George Everett Keel, age 70 of Keithville, La. passed away October 31, 2019 in Willis Knighton Hospital, Shreveport, Louisiana.
George was born on July 5, 1949 to Jesse Newton Keel and Doshie Annalea (Midkiff) Keel in Cottonwood area, Vernon Parish, Louisiana, the youngest of nin children. He moved to Ft. Worth, TX in 1967 and worked for General Dynamics until he was drafted into the army in 1969-1971. George graduated from Evans High School in 1967. On October 19, 1968 he married Joyce Elaine Cummings in Whitesettlement, TX. George and Joyce moved to Keithville, La in 1971. George retired as a millwright in 2009.
Survivors include his wife Joyce, son Douglas and daughter-in-law Lisa of Whit Oak, TX, grandchildren Jessica and fiancé Caleb, Tyler and fiancé Claudia all of Leesville, TX, sister Melonie and husband Rooter Smith of Leesville, La and brother Ottis and wife Patsy Keel of Joshua, TX, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers.
There will be a open visitation Sunday November 3, 2019 at Forest Park Funeral Home from 3pm-6pm with a Graveside service on Monday November 4, 2019 at 10:00am NWLA Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019