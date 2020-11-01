1/1
George Leon Jones
1941 - 2020
George Leon Jones

Haughton - George "Leon" Jones was born on February 25, 1941, and passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020.

Services for Leon will be held November 3, 2020 at 2 pm in the Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will be held before service time beginning at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, George, Thelma and brother, Joseph.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his loving wife, Linda; sons, Craig and Scott (Melissa); grand-children, Joshua, Leigh Ann, Tyler, Shelby, and Hannah; Leon had the newest love, his first great grand-child, Hudson Drake; sister, Margie McDaniel; and brothers, Billy Ray, Leo, Mack, and Jack. Leon is also survived by the many friends he had made over his life time.

Leon graduated from Bossier High School in 1959. He loved fishing with his sons, grandchildren and brothers, the LSU Tigers, ding dongs, and bubble gum, but most importantly he loved his family.

He was not only proud of his family but his accomplishments. He was the founder and co-owner of Pump Masters, Inc. from 1972 until his retirement in 2004.

Leon "PopPop" always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He never missed a chance to talk about his Bossier Bearkats or fishing tales.

Strawn's lost a loyal customer, but many lost a loyal friend. He served the Lord and walked through life in his faith. To know him was to love him.

He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. As his grandchild Joshua said, "We couldn't have asked for a better grandfather..." and he truly was the best.

Pallbearers for Leon will be Tyler Jones, Jay Jones, Todd Jones, Jeremy Jones, Fred Morgan, and Walter Downey. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Ray Jones, Leo Jones, Mack Jones, and Jack Jones.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
3
Service
02:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 2, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 2, 2020
Deepest sympathies to Linda and the rest of Leon’s wonderful family.
Leon will be fondly remembered for his positive outlook and his enthusiastic work at many Coin Club events. It was always a pleasure.
From his friends at the Shreveport Coin Club.
hal odom jr
Friend
November 1, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
