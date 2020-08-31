1/1
George Richard "Dick" Dean
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Richard "Dick" Dean

Mooringsport - George Richard "Dick" Dean, 89, of Mooringsport, LA passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on September 11, 2020 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.

George was born March 23, 1931 in Detroit, MI to George Albert Dean and Louise Alberta Yentsch Dean, and lived in Mooringsport for the past 33 years. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the US Coast Guard. He worked for 47 years as a boat salesman where he won awards for the top Honda salesman for many years, and one year he sold more than 50% of all the combined United States sales. He worked for CenturyTel Center for 18 years on the Events Staff where he loved watching the Mudbugs hockey games. He enjoyed racing boats and cars. He loved being on the water. George had an outgoing personality and he never met a stranger.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Sally Jane Maxwell. He is survived by his wife Doris Ogletree Dean of Mooringsport, his 4 children; Susan Louise Dean, Valerie Delores Ogletree, William Timothy "Tim" Ogletree, and Daniel "Tod" Ogletree, his brother Robert "Bob" Dean, his 8 grandchildren; Brandi Ogletree Davis, Matthew Ogletree, Dollie Ogletree, Jarrod McCombs, Magdelyn Nordemier, Wesley Palinckx, Dylan Maxwell, Shane Palinckx, his 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian
1107 South Pine Street
Vivian, LA 71082
318-375-3339
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved