George Richard "Dick" DeanMooringsport - George Richard "Dick" Dean, 89, of Mooringsport, LA passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on September 11, 2020 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.George was born March 23, 1931 in Detroit, MI to George Albert Dean and Louise Alberta Yentsch Dean, and lived in Mooringsport for the past 33 years. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the US Coast Guard. He worked for 47 years as a boat salesman where he won awards for the top Honda salesman for many years, and one year he sold more than 50% of all the combined United States sales. He worked for CenturyTel Center for 18 years on the Events Staff where he loved watching the Mudbugs hockey games. He enjoyed racing boats and cars. He loved being on the water. George had an outgoing personality and he never met a stranger.George was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Sally Jane Maxwell. He is survived by his wife Doris Ogletree Dean of Mooringsport, his 4 children; Susan Louise Dean, Valerie Delores Ogletree, William Timothy "Tim" Ogletree, and Daniel "Tod" Ogletree, his brother Robert "Bob" Dean, his 8 grandchildren; Brandi Ogletree Davis, Matthew Ogletree, Dollie Ogletree, Jarrod McCombs, Magdelyn Nordemier, Wesley Palinckx, Dylan Maxwell, Shane Palinckx, his 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.